National

Military reports 40 more COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2021 - 10:19       Updated : Dec 14, 2021 - 10:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 40 additional COVID-19 cases, including 35 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,777.

Of the new cases, 15 people are from the Army, 13 from the Air Force, four from the Navy, and seven from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said. An officer from the ministry was also infected.

Currently, 308 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,016 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)
