National

Ven. Seongpa elected Supreme Patriarch of Jogye Order

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Dec 13, 2021 - 16:00

Silleuksa, a temple situated on the riverside in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, is one of the accommodations offered under the Templestay program. (The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
Ven. Seongpa was chosen to be the spiritual leader of the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, on Monday,

The 82-year-old priest is to start his five-year term as the 15th Supreme Patriarch on March 25 when current leader Ven. Jinje's second five-year term ends, the Jogye Order said.

The Supreme Patriarch, or "Jongjeong" in Korean, is the highest authority in the Buddhist sect, but does not oversee its administration.

Born in 1939 in Hapcheon, 354 kilometers south of Seoul, Ven. Seongpa became a Buddhist monk at the age of 21. In 2014, he became the Jogye Order's "Daejongsa," meaning "most eminent monk," and the spiritual leader of Tongdo Temple in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.

He is known for his talents in traditional Korean arts, such as painting, calligraphy and pottery.

According to the Jogye Order's guidelines, Jongjeong must be selected from among Daejongsa who are aged 70 or older and have 45 or more years of service. (Yonhap)

 

