Han Sung Motor’s Dream Gream marks 10th anniversary

Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (fourth from left) poses with Hansung Motor employee ambassadors, mentors and mentees of its art scholarship program Dream Gream at the ‘A dream of 10 years’ exhibition at Seoul Arts Center on Friday. (Han Sung Motor)



Han Sung Motor, an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said Monday that it will hold an exhibition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its art scholarship program Dream Gream.



Titled “A dream of 10 years,” the exhibition looks into Han Sung Motor’s operation of the scholarship program over the past decade, showcasing artworks by current artists as well as mentors and mentees of the Dream Gream program.



Since 2012, Han Sung Motor has offered support to selected middle and high school students with artistic talents along with Korea Mecenat Association. Until now, 40 Dream Gream scholarship students have been matched to Dream Gream ambassadors, which comprises Han Sung Motor’s executives and employees.



Their artworks have been presented in various ways from painting to media art, graffiti, engraving, illustration and lenticulars. Some of them have been presented at art fairs including the Korea International Art Fair, according to Han Sung Motor.



“Among the annual year-end Dream Gream exhibition, this year’s exhibition is organized richer and more colorful in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Dream Gream will be operated in a continuous, enterprise-wide manner to provide scholarship students with high-quality art education and various experiences and to foster their artistic and social knowledge,” said Ulf Ausprung, CEO of Han Sung Motor.



He added that it was Han Sung Motor’s dedication to art education which worked as a driving force of the decadelong program.



“With Han Sung Motor’s dedication to art education and enthusiastic support from everyone related to the Dream Gream program, scholarship students were able to grow every year. We probably couldn’t run the program for such a long period of 10 years, without meaningful results like students entering art majors and getting one step closer to their dreams, and some graduate students returning to the program as mentors,” he told The Korea Herald.



Artime Joe, who participated in the Dream Gream program in 2014 and 2015 as an artist mentor with his expertise in graffiti art, said he enjoyed the time with the students and that the experience has become another source of motivation for him to continue his career.



“I felt really proud after hearing that a student who has worked with me (at Dream Gream program) have been accepted to the arts college. I remember that she really enjoyed doing graffiti and came to visit me several times even after the project to learn more about graffiti,” he said.



“I want to continue to attribute my time and talents through this kind of program, so I can share more things with others,” he added.





