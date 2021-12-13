Hyundai Mobis to power all worksites with renewable energy by 2040

Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts making unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said it would power all its worksites with renewable energy by 2040 and cut 30 percent of energy use by 2030 in its green campaign announced Monday.
Under a vision of “Green Transformation to 2045 Net-Zero,” the company said it would produce environment friendly products and technology to establish an ecosystem for carbon neutrality and for the future generation.
According to Hyundai Mobis’ 2045 carbon neutrality road map, it will start off at worksites and expand the project to supply chains and product value chains, and further to the local community under four pillars: reduction of carbon emissions at worksites for energy transformation, strategic management of supply chain with partnering companies, expansion of products for carbon reduction to meet with industry paradigm shift and operation of a sustainable partnership to form a green ecosystem.
To achieve such a goal, Hyundai Mobis said it has joined the Science Based Targets initiative for the first time as a company in the local automotive industry.
The SBTi is a global program created in 2015 between environmental nonprofit CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. More than 1,000 companies have joined globally to set science-based climate targets.
Based on strategic tracking of the company’s goals, the company will receive certification in two years, Hyundai Mobis said.
The company also vowed to control the greenhouse-gas emissions of its supply network, including partner companies, by setting up an IT system to systematically control emissions.
From the supply chain management stage, the company will purchase low-carbon materials and apply environmentally friendly manufacturing technology and resources during the production stage. The auto parts maker said it would also make active use of dead batteries for the recycling business.
“Hyundai Mobis aims to create a sustainable carbon neutrality ecosystem with the help of employees, partner companies and the local community. We will put our effort into all of our value chain to set a good example of attributing to a realistic carbon neutrality future,” said Hyundai Mobis Vice President Chung Soo-kyung.
