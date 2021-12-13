 Back To Top
Business

Samsung’s Bespoke water purifier becomes first to remove microplastics

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Dec 13, 2021 - 14:10       Updated : Dec 13, 2021 - 14:10
Samsung’s Bespoke water purifier (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung’s Bespoke water purifier (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Monday its Bespoke water purifier has been certified by NFS International, a US-based product testing and certification organization, for removing microplastics from water –- an industry first globally.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, less than 5 micrometers in length, that are extremely difficult to detect. They are known to cause harmful effects to human body, including cell death and allergic reactions.

NFS International announced a set of new testing standards for microplastics removal earlier this month and Samsung’s Bespoke water purifier was the first to get the certification.

The Bespoke purifier, equipped with a four-level filtration system, has thus far secured a total of 83 certifications for reducing harmful materials -– the most among water purifier products produced in South Korea.

Samsung said it has worked closely with experts and certification organizations to advance its filtration system with emphasis on five key categories, including tiny particles like microplastics, PFOA and PFOS from wastewater treatment plants, toxic materials from creatures, including bird toxin and pathogenic parasite, environmental hormones and heavy metals like lead, arsenic and mercury.

Adding to the filtration system, the company said that its purifier uses stainless steel purification pipes to prevent corrosion and it sanitizes them every three days. If consumers don’t use the product for four hours, it also automatically discharges water for safety, the company added.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
