National

Moon, Morrison hold summit to deepen ties, secure supply chain

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2021 - 09:17       Updated : Dec 13, 2021 - 09:17

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) and his wife pose with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2nd from R) and his wife after arriving at the Parliament House in Canberra on Dec. 13, 2021. Moon arrived in Australia the previous day for a four-day state visit. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) and his wife pose with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2nd from R) and his wife after arriving at the Parliament House in Canberra on Dec. 13, 2021. Moon arrived in Australia the previous day for a four-day state visit. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday held summit talks expected to focus on deepening bilateral ties and securing a stable supply chain of raw materials and core minerals.

Moon, who arrived in Canberra on Sunday, is the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to Australia in 12 years. He is also the first foreign leader that the country has invited since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

A senior presidential official said that Moon's visit to Australia is expected to help South Korea secure key mining products, such as rare earth and lithium, amid the pandemic-hit disruption of global supply chains.

Strengthening cooperation in the fields of carbon-neutral technology, the hydrogen economy, defense industry, space and cyberspace are also expected to top the agenda.

After the summit, Moon will attend a state luncheon hosted by Australian Governor-General David Hurley.

Also on Monday, Moon will visit a monument for Australian veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and pay his respects at the Australian National Korean War Memorial. Australia fought alongside South Korea during the war to help defend the South from North Korea's invasion. (Yonhap)

 

