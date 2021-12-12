Korean voice actors say Netflix, Disney+ have not improved their lives





Logo of Netflix installed at Coex in Seoul (Netflix)



After the success of Netflix’s “Squid Game,” a local news outlet reported that the expansion of global streaming services has improved Korean voice actors’ lives as such platforms can provide more jobs.



The article noted that there are more jobs for voice actors, especially after Disney+, which has a lot of animation content that needs to be dubbed into Korean, entered the Korean market this year.



However, Korean voice actor Choi Jae-ho says global streaming services did not exactly improve his life.



“Even at this moment, there are many cases of voice actors being treated unfairly by global OTTs (global streaming services), local audiobook and game companies,” Choi said on his Twitter.



For example, Netflix asks the voice actors to not disclose that they performed for the global streaming services’ content, Choi said.



“Before the release of the content, I understand that the actors should cooperate to prevent leaking, but after the release, the actors should be able to mention it as it is their career,” Choi said.



In responding to Choi‘s tweet, Netflix said that there was a misunderstanding.



“We checked the matter with our local dubbing partner and have realized that there were some misunderstandings in the communication process,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Korea Herald.



She added that the original message that the global streaming platform tried to deliver was that detailed information about the content should not be leaked before the content’s release.



“The roles and names of voice actors who participated in Netflix works are transparently disclosed in the ending credits of all shows,” the spokesperson added.



Logo of Disney+, a content streaming service from Walt Disney Co. (Walt Disney Co.)