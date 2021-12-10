 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Five Hyundai Motor Group affiliates listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 10, 2021 - 16:10       Updated : Dec 10, 2021 - 16:13
(From left) Hyundai Motor Director Park Jae-ha, Hyundai Mobis Director Lee Hyun-bok, Hyundai Steel’s Division Head Choi Hae-jin, Hyundai E&C Director Moon Je-cheol and Hyundai Glovis Director Kim Hyo-jun pose for a photo after receiving a certificate from DJSI World at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Friday. (HMG)
(From left) Hyundai Motor Director Park Jae-ha, Hyundai Mobis Director Lee Hyun-bok, Hyundai Steel’s Division Head Choi Hae-jin, Hyundai E&C Director Moon Je-cheol and Hyundai Glovis Director Kim Hyo-jun pose for a photo after receiving a certificate from DJSI World at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Friday. (HMG)
Five of Hyundai Motor Group’s affiliates have been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, three of which were added for the first time. 

Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Steel have been recognized on the world’s first sustainability index for 12 and four consecutive years, respectively. 

Hyundai Motor, auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis and logistics company Hyundai Glovis were newly added this year.

DJSI picks the top 2,544 listed companies based on their free-float market capitalization. It then evaluates the companies’ environment, social and governance performance and only the top 10 percent are added to the index. The index serves as a global benchmark for investors interested in sustainable investing.

The five Hyundai affiliates were given top tier points in climate change strategy, human resources management, and risk management, according to the group. 

The group said that the affiliates being listed to the sustainability index is a result of the group’s establishment of a consultative body for ESG and the introduction of an evaluation program for ESG risk at its businesses and for partnering companies.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114