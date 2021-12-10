Five Hyundai Motor Group affiliates listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

(From left) Hyundai Motor Director Park Jae-ha, Hyundai Mobis Director Lee Hyun-bok, Hyundai Steel’s Division Head Choi Hae-jin, Hyundai E&C Director Moon Je-cheol and Hyundai Glovis Director Kim Hyo-jun pose for a photo after receiving a certificate from DJSI World at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Friday. (HMG)
Five of Hyundai Motor Group’s affiliates have been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, three of which were added for the first time.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Steel have been recognized on the world’s first sustainability index for 12 and four consecutive years, respectively.
Hyundai Motor, auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis and logistics company Hyundai Glovis were newly added this year.
DJSI picks the top 2,544 listed companies based on their free-float market capitalization. It then evaluates the companies’ environment, social and governance performance and only the top 10 percent are added to the index. The index serves as a global benchmark for investors interested in sustainable investing.
The five Hyundai affiliates were given top tier points in climate change strategy, human resources management, and risk management, according to the group.
The group said that the affiliates being listed to the sustainability index is a result of the group’s establishment of a consultative body for ESG and the introduction of an evaluation program for ESG risk at its businesses and for partnering companies.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)