Military reports 30 more COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Friday reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases, including 29 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,647.



Of the new cases, 22 people are from the Army, two from the Marine Corps, one from the Navy, one from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.



Currently, 332 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 914 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)



