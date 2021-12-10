 Back To Top
Life&Style

Yoo Jae-suk named best comedian of the year for 10th consecutive year in poll

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2021 - 09:23       Updated : Dec 10, 2021 - 09:23
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk (Yonhap)
Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk has been chosen as the top comedian of the year for the tenth consecutive year.

According to the survey released by Gallup Korea on Thursday, the 49-year-old took first place in the entertainment broadcaster/comedian category of the "person of the year" for the tenth straight year, gaining 56.9 percent of votes.

The pollster canvassed 1,700 people aged 13 or over across the country from Nov. 5-28, and those surveyed were asked to select up to two comedians who they think have shined the most this year.

Yoo topped the list for five consecutive years from 2005 to 2009. After temporarily stepping down to No. 2 in 2010 and 2011, he reclaimed the throne in 2012 and has been on top ever since.

Yoo, who appeared on popular TV variety shows, such as MBC's "Infinite Challenge," KBS 2TV's "Happy Together," is currently active on variety shows like SBS's "Running Man," tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" and MBC's "Hangout with Yoo."

In the poll, Kang Ho-dong came in second with 15 percent, followed by Park Na-rae (9 percent), Shin Dong-yup (8.9 percent) and Lee Su-geun (5 percent). (Yonhap)

