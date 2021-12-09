[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Suga featured in Juice WRLD’s new posthumous album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Suga of BTS made a guest appearance in a track from Juice WRLD’s upcoming posthumous album, “Fighting Demons.”



The rapper/producer is the featured artist on “Girl of My Dreams” confirming the rumor that has been circulating for a while.



Suga, along with RM, collaborated with the American rapper who passed away two years ago for “All Night,” from the original soundtrack for a mobile game “BTS World.”



In addition to his solo works under the name of Agust D, Suga has been producing and writing a series of songs since 2017 for many musicians including IU and Halsey.



He, along with his bandmates, is self-quarantining having returned from the US last week.



TXT’s 2nd LP repack chosen as “Best K-pop Albums of 2021” by Time magazine





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together’s repacked second full album was selected as one of the best K-pop albums of this year by Time magazine.



In an article that was published on Wednesday in the US, the magazine named “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape” from August among top ten.

“If there’s any group with numerous contenders for best K-pop song of the year, it’s TXT,” read the article.



“Luckily for fans, three of those tracks appear on the same album,” it went on naming the three: “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “Anti-Romantic” and “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You).”



The repack was also one of the “The 50 best albums of 2021” picked by Rolling Stone last week -- and was the only K-pop album on the list.



The band also ranked No. 197 on Billboard 200’s year-end chart that came out las week with its second LP, becoming the only K-pop male artist ever to be included in the chart besides BTS.



Seventeen’s Japanese single tops Oricon chart





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen’s special single “Ainochikara” topped Oricon’s daily single ranking on Wednesday, according to the most recent tally announced by the Japanese media.



The single sold over 107,000 copies after same-titled main track landed atop a series of major Japanese charts as soon as it was released in advance on Nov. 29.



The focus track is the band’s first ballad in Japanese as well as its first winter song and the single is part of its year-long project “Power of Love.”



Separately, the 13-piece act was chosen as the artist of the month for MTV’s Push campaign which highlights a global artist throughout a month. The band is the first K-pop artist to be selected, and former selectees include The Kid Laroi, Olivia Lodrigo and Remi Wolf. The December campaign starts from Friday in the US.



Super Junior D&E drops new album





