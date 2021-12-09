 Back To Top
National

Uzbekistan president to make state visit to Korea

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec 9, 2021 - 17:52       Updated : Dec 9, 2021 - 17:54
President Moon Jae-in holds a virtual summit with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Jan. 18. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make a state visit to South Korea on Dec. 16 for three days, at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in, officials said Thursday.

The two leaders will hold a summit on Dec. 17.

“President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Korea is a return to President Moon’s state visit to Uzbekistan in 2019,” said Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. “The two leaders will discuss ways to promote future-oriented and reciprocal cooperation ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year.”

The two leaders will discuss expanding genuine cooperation in various fields and share opinions on ways to promote cultural and human exchanges between the two countries and strengthen cooperation on the international stage, Park said.

“It is expected to strengthen friendship and cooperation with Uzbekistan, a key partner of the New Northern Policy, while further deepening special strategic partnership between the two countries, which was upgraded when President Moon visited Uzbekistan in 2019,” she said.

This is the fourth meeting between the two leaders, including one held in April 2019 during President Moon’s visit to Uzbekistan. In November 2017, President Mirziyoyev visited Korea for a summit and to deliver a speech at the National Assembly.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
