[Photo News] Scholz ends the Merkel era

Olaf Scholz became the ninth Chancellor of Germany on Wednesday, ending the era of Angela Merkel. Among the 707 lawmakers of the German parliament Bundestag who participated in the voting, Scholz earned 395 votes, indicating the first political transition of Germany in 16 years.



Although Merkel was a center-right wing politician from the Christian Democratic Union while Scholz is a center-left wing politician of the Social Democrat Party, they have shown profound mutual respect. Scholz praised Merkel as a great Chancellor of Germany, supporting her environmental policies and green investment.





Merkel also sincerely congratulated him after Barbel Bas --the parliament president-- announced Scholz as the new Chancellor.



“Congratulations dear Mr. Chancellor, dear Olaf Scholz,” Merkel told Scholz at a meeting in the chancellery.



“If you embrace it with joy it is perhaps one of the most beautiful duties there are to be responsible for this country,” she added.



In Scholz’s oath of office, he swore to devote his passion to the welfare of the German people, but unlike Merkel, he did not include “God’s help” in his speech.



