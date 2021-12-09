[Photo News] Season of dried persimmons

(Yonhap)

Dried persimmons are considered a representative Korean traditional snack, one that was long favored by royalty. Because of an arduous cultivation process, dried persimmons were only available to people of high class.





People from Haman, North Gyeongsang Province, take deep pride in their dried persimmons, which are extremely chewy and sweet. The texture and sweetness are achieved by drying them in the clean wind at the apex of Yeohangsan, which stands approximately 770 meters above sea level. Due to the drastic temperature changes on the mountain these persimmons are repeatedly frozen and thawed, which enhances the chewy texture.



A farm in Haman hosted an auction on Thursday to showcase the region’s famous well-ripened dried persimmons before shipping them out domestically.





Many people, including buyers from other regions in South Korea, attended the auction so they could look around and pick the bundle of their choice.





