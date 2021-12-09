LG CNS joins hands with Fujitsu for optimization consulting

LG CNS Chief Account Officer Kim Hong-keun (right) poses with Choi Jae-il, head of Fujitsu Korea, during a ceremony to celebrate a partnership in a photo unveiled Thursday. (LG CNS)
South Korean information technology solutions company LG CNS said Thursday it has teamed up with Japanese counterpart Fujitsu to strengthen its mathematical optimization consulting capacity to improve client services.
LG CNS and Fujitsu‘s Korean unit has recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop an optimization algorithm that runs on Fujitsu’s digital annealer computational architecture.
Fujitsu‘s digital annealer is a quantum computing-inspired technology to solve complex combinatorial optimization problems that classical computers could not solve, without complications and costs associated with traditional quantum computing methods.
LG CNS said it has been undergoing a proof of concept for a drug discovery of an undisclosed drugmaker with Fujitsu, adding that its digital annealer-powered mathematical optimization may be used to control traffic signals or manage autonomous vehicles in logistics warehouses.
“(LG CNS) will continue to develop new businesses to solve clients’ pain points with the optimization technology based on quantum-inspired digital annealers, in order to be ready for the new era of quantum computing,” LG CNS Chief Account Officer Kim Hong-keun said in a statement.
This is the latest news of LG CNS‘ optimization consulting unit, which has already provided mathematical optimization algorithm with clients aiming to control battery production line, operate fulfillment centers and manage delivery vehicles.
