Huawei again blames US for supply disruption

Huawei Technologies once again heaped blame on the United States for disrupting the global supply chain for semiconductor chips, saying its actions affected not only Huawei but the industry as a whole.
“These actions have hugely affected our business, but they have hurt the global semiconductor industry even more,” said Karl Song, vice president of Huawei in charge of corporate communications, in a prerecorded speech shown in Seoul.
“They have effectively disrupted trust throughout the global supply chain. We need to get the semiconductor industry back on track. Rebuilding trust and restoring collaboration across the global supply chain will be crucial to keeping the situation from getting even worse.”
According to Song, Huawei was seeking redress from the impact of US sanctions, which have affected its business involving semiconductors and smartphones.
In the first three quarters of 2021, Huawei generated 455.8 billion yuan ($71.8 billion) in revenue, down 32 percent on-year. But its net profit margin reached 10.2 percent, slightly higher than last year. Song attributed this to business continuity.
Moreover, Huawei sought to spend 15 percent of its annual revenue on research and development. Its R&D spending came to 141.9 billion yuan during 2020, bringing its total spending for decades to more than 700 billion yuan.
In May 2019, the US Department of Commerce placed the company and its subsidiaries on a blacklist called the “Entity List,” in line with a presidential executive order that effectively banned Huawei from the US communications network as a cybersecurity threat. The restrictions have been extended twice, including once under current President Joe Biden.
But the US sanctions have not dampened Huawei’s commitment to creating a 5.5-generation network with its industrial peers, to seeking low-carbon solutions and to nurturing digital talent, according to Song.
“Despite three years of US restrictions, we’ve come out the other side and become more united and motivated than ever,” Song said.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
