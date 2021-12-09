EcoProBM to build W970b EV battery material plant in Hungary

EcoProBM President and CEO Kwon Woo-seuk (EcoProBM)
EcoProBM, an electric vehicle battery material supplier of Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, said Thursday it will build a cathode plant in Hungary worth 970 billion won ($826.5 million).
The Hungarian plant, which is EcoProBM’s first overseas investment, will churn out 108,000 tons of cathode material per year once it goes fully operational in the second half of 2025. The production output would be enough to produce batteries for 1.35 million EVs, the company said.
Cathodes are the positive electrodes of batteries. Their properties decide how powerful EV batteries can become and represent roughly 40 percent of battery costs. The more nickel inside cathodes, the more power output they have.
EcoProBM manufactures high-nickel cathodes that go inside powerful, premium EV batteries of Samsung SDI and SK On. Samsung SDI and SK On both have battery factories are located in Hungary.
The firm aims to invest 2.8 trillion-won in Korea, North America and Europe by 2026 to secure a total production capacity of 480,000 tons of cathode materials per year.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)