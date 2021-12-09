 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

EcoProBM to build W970b EV battery material plant in Hungary

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 9, 2021 - 14:04       Updated : Dec 9, 2021 - 15:01
EcoProBM President and CEO Kwon Woo-seuk (EcoProBM)
EcoProBM President and CEO Kwon Woo-seuk (EcoProBM)


EcoProBM, an electric vehicle battery material supplier of Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, said Thursday it will build a cathode plant in Hungary worth 970 billion won ($826.5 million).

The Hungarian plant, which is EcoProBM’s first overseas investment, will churn out 108,000 tons of cathode material per year once it goes fully operational in the second half of 2025. The production output would be enough to produce batteries for 1.35 million EVs, the company said.

Cathodes are the positive electrodes of batteries. Their properties decide how powerful EV batteries can become and represent roughly 40 percent of battery costs. The more nickel inside cathodes, the more power output they have.

EcoProBM manufactures high-nickel cathodes that go inside powerful, premium EV batteries of Samsung SDI and SK On. Samsung SDI and SK On both have battery factories are located in Hungary.

The firm aims to invest 2.8 trillion-won in Korea, North America and Europe by 2026 to secure a total production capacity of 480,000 tons of cathode materials per year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114