 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Ex-Burberry chief designer named new creative designer for LF Daks

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2021 - 13:38       Updated : Dec 9, 2021 - 13:38
This photo, provided by LF Corp., shows Luc Goidadin, new creative director of its luxury brand LF Daks. (LF Corp.)
This photo, provided by LF Corp., shows Luc Goidadin, new creative director of its luxury brand LF Daks. (LF Corp.)
South Korean fashion retailer LF Corp. said Thursday that it appointed Luc Goidadin, the former chief design officer of British fashion behemoth Burberry, as the new creative director of its luxury brand, LF Daks.

With Goidadin at the helm, LF Daks will be under an overall restructuring process for a higher brand value, LF said.

Since 1983, LF has been operating LF Daks through a licensing contract with British-heritage luxury fashion house Daks.

Under Goidadin's leadership, LF Daks plans to launch a new "ageless" collection that targets all age groups.

Goidadin said the new collection would combine the classic heritage and modern inspirations to make LF Daks a timeless luxury brand.

Goidadin studied fashion design and marketing at Central Saint Martins and the Royal College of Art.

He was recruited by Burberry in 2001, and worked as the chief design officer between 2014 and 2017. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114