Ruling party slams opposition campaign chief for rejecting talks on small biz support

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday slammed the main opposition party's campaign chief for refusing to hold talks over his own proposal to spend 100 trillion won ($85 billion) to support small business owners and self-employed people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The DP criticized Kim Chong-in, the campaign chief of People Power Party (PPP)'s presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol, for stepping back from an idea he floated for the government to allocate 100 trillion won to compensate damages of small business owners suffering from the pandemic."Kim's retreat over 100 trillion won support makes small merchants who desperately need compensation cry again," said Rep. Koh Yong-jin, a chief spokesperson of the DP. "If he was to back out irresponsibly just after one day, we are wondering why he spoke out to suggest such an idea."DP Chairman Song Young-gil on Wednesday welcomed his proposal and offered a four-man meeting, which includes floor leaders of both parties, to discuss ways to realize Kim's idea.But Kim declined the meeting, saying that his proposal is not a negotiation subject with the DP and that it is just one of measures that the PPP campaign is considering if Yoon gets elected.DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung earlier said he welcomes Kim's proposal.Lee has been suggesting the government to fully compensate small merchants and the self-employed people suffering from the pandemic. (Yonhap)