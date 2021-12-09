[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

InterContinental Seoul pesents ‘A Bite of Winter’ package



The InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong is offering the “A Bite of Winter” package for customers wanting to escape the cold with warm winter treats.



Freshly baked twisted doughnuts and churros from the hotel bakery will be served with two cups of hot chocolate, as well as complimentary access to the hotel‘s relaxing 25-meter indoor pool and fitness club, which is bathed in natural light and overlooks the serene temple Bongeunsa. The sauna is not included in the package.



“A Bite of Winter” is available until Jan. 31, excluding dates between Dec. 24 to 26 and 31, and rates start at 211,750 won for a superior room. For reservations, call (02) 3430-8888.







JW Marriott Hotel wants to ‘Treat You and Your Loved One’



The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the limited-edition “Treat You and Your Loved One” seasonal Christmas menu, for Dec. 24, 25 and 31 only.



The main dish for the six-course festive menu offers super prime grilled sirloin, matured according to the Margaux Grill’s proprietary house aging method, served with a choice of lobster or super-prime tenderloin. The course menu is accompanied by two glasses of wine proposed by the restaurant’s own sommelier, and Strawberry Chocolate Mirror Cake is offered for dessert.



The five-course version lunch menu is priced at 110,000 won per person, while dinner is 200,000 won. Reservations can be made at (02) 6282-6267.







Sheraton Grand Incheon opens ‘Merry Festive’ year-end buffet



An end-of-the-year seafood special dining promotion is offered at the buffet restaurant of the Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel.



Grilled lobster with butter, grilled abalone, oysters, snow crabs and prawns will be provided. The steak session cooks Jeju Island’s special tomahawk barbecue, along with a selection of lamp chops and ribeye steaks.



In addition to the Jeju specials, the promotion includes a representation of international cuisines, including Chinese, Japanese and Southeast Asian.



On Dec. 24, 25 and 31, grilled turkey and Beef Wellington will also be served



The promotion continues until the end of December. Lunch is priced from 79,000 won, with dinner at 89,000 won. For inquiries, call (032) 853-1710.







Grand Josun Jeju offers special gala dinner



Rubrica, the Grand Josun Jeju’s rooftop Italian restaurant, is presenting a special gala dinner for guests.



The six-course special dinner will be offered on two days -- Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



The dinner course consists of a cheese custard cream mini tart with jam, lobster burrata cheese salad and chestnut cappuccino soup, black truffle risotto, hanwoo sirloin steak and Rubrica’s signature tiramisu cake as dessert.



The special gala dinner also comes with a glass of Champagne or red wine.



Live accordion performances of Christmas carols will entertain diners. The 30-minute live performance will be held twice a day, at 6:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.



The gala dinner starts at 150,000 won and reservations can be made at (064) 735-8995.





