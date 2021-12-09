Moon congratulates Germany's new chancellor on inauguration

This photo, provided by the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday, shows a Twitter post by South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) congratulating Olaf Scholz (2nd from L) on his inauguration as new German chancellor and a photo of their meeting in Rome in October. (presidential office)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his official inauguration, saying he hopes to work closely with the new German leader to move relations between the two countries forward.Moon and Scholz met in late October in Rome, where Moon held a bilateral summit with then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who stepped down after 16 years in office, on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting."I am pleased we met in Rome in October and anticipate closer cooperation for the development of Korea-Germany relations," Moon said in a Twitter post. (Yonhap)