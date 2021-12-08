Verivery successfully kicks off first US tour in LA

(Jellyfish Entertainment)
To much fanfare, Verivery successfully kicked off their first US tour in Los Angeles, where they reunited with their global fans for the first time since the pandemic outbreak.
Marking the first leg of the band’s stateside tour, dubbed “2021 VERIVERY 1st TOUR IN US,” the gig took place at the Vermont Hollywood, a live performance venue in LA, on Dec. 5.
As the clock ticked toward 7 p.m., concertgoers started queuing up from the entrance all the way to the end of the street, looking pumped at seeing the seven perform. It was two days after BTS wrapped up their dazzling four-day run at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, and it seemed like the entire city was still buzzing with energy.
(Jellyfish Entertainment)
Verivery kick-started their 15-set list with “Lay Back,” one of the most beloved hits from the band. The concert hall soon echoed with fan chants and ear-splitting screaming from fans who passionately sang along in Korean. After quenching fans’ thirst with “Thunder,” the boys grabbed the microphones to greet their long-awaited fans, collectively known as Verrer.
“We have been waiting for this moment for ages. We are going to make wonderful memories today I promise you,” belted out Dongheon.
“Since this is our first US tour, we’ve practiced so much,” Kangmin said.
“It’s been too long since we performed in front of Verrer, but we are going to show you our best. Let’s have a great time,” added Gyehyeon.
(Jellyfish Entertainment)
Although looking a bit nervous, the boys delivered their speeches smoothly in fluent English, which was one of the most impressive moments from the show. Some members shared that they were still working on their English, but their message of sincerity was loud and clear.
“I’m so happy and excited to meet Verrers and K-pop fans in many different cities. So let’s make unforgettable memories,” said Minchan.
While the set list was unveiled at the request of the band’s agency, the rest of the show ran at full-throttle, bringing everyone together regardless of age, gender and nationality. Enticing the audience with their synchronized choreography and polished live performances, Verivery truly proved they were one of the best rising K-pop acts globally.
Verivery, whose name derives from a combination of the Latin word “veri” (truth) and the English word “very,” have recently unlocked new achievements in their music career, topping Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart twice with “G.B.T.B.” and “Get Away” in 2020 and this year respectively. They were the fourth K-pop boy group to ever do so.
“When we first heard that we will come to LA, I couldn’t believe it when they told me I was coming here, as you know it is very hard to do so. But I’m so happy and thankful for being right here,” they said.
The seven-piece act debuted in January 2018 under Jellyfish Entertainment, home to acts like Vixx and Gugudan, with their debut single “Ring Ring Ring.”
The band will continue performing in Tempe, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Fort Wayne, Cleveland, Harrisburg, and finally wrap up the tour in New York City.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com
)