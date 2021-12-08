Verivery successfully kicks off first US tour in LA

(Jellyfish Entertainment)



To much fanfare, Verivery successfully kicked off their first US tour in Los Angeles, where they reunited with their global fans for the first time since the pandemic outbreak.



Marking the first leg of the band’s stateside tour, dubbed “2021 VERIVERY 1st TOUR IN US,” the gig took place at the Vermont Hollywood, a live performance venue in LA, on Dec. 5.



As the clock ticked toward 7 p.m., concertgoers started queuing up from the entrance all the way to the end of the street, looking pumped at seeing the seven perform. It was two days after BTS wrapped up their dazzling four-day run at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, and it seemed like the entire city was still buzzing with energy.







(Jellyfish Entertainment)



Verivery kick-started their 15-set list with “Lay Back,” one of the most beloved hits from the band. The concert hall soon echoed with fan chants and ear-splitting screaming from fans who passionately sang along in Korean. After quenching fans’ thirst with “Thunder,” the boys grabbed the microphones to greet their long-awaited fans, collectively known as Verrer.



“We have been waiting for this moment for ages. We are going to make wonderful memories today I promise you,” belted out Dongheon.



“Since this is our first US tour, we’ve practiced so much,” Kangmin said.



“It’s been too long since we performed in front of Verrer, but we are going to show you our best. Let’s have a great time,” added Gyehyeon.









(Jellyfish Entertainment)