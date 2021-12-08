[Today’s K-pop] NCT127 maintains spot on Billboard 200 for 11th week

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT127 extended its stay on Billboard 200 for another week as its third studio album “Sticker” ranked No. 103 on the newest tally that was announced on Wednesday.



The LP hit the chart at No. 3 when it was released in September and topped four more charts from the publication including top album sales chart. The album sold over 3.58 million copies and swept across charts in Korea, Japan and China.



The band will hold its second standalone concert “Neo City: Seoul - The Link” from Dec. 17 to 19 and kick off an international tour afterwards. More details are yet to be known.



In the meantime, the nine-member act gave a sneak peek at “Earthquake” with a short clip last week. The hip-hop dance number will be included in the forthcoming third full album of NCT, of which NCT127 is a subunit, that will be put out on Dec. 14.



Former IZ*ONE’s Kang Hyewon to put out winter song





(Credit: 8D Entertainment)



Kang Hyewon, formerly of disbanded IZ*ONE, piqued the interests of fans with a teaser video for a special album.



On Wednesday, she floated a trailer for “winter special album ‘W’” in which she turned around and faced the camera gingerly holding a mug. The holiday special will be released on Dec. 22.



Meanwhile, the performer is appearing in a variety show alongside a score of idols from veterans such as Yesung of Super Junior to fellow musicians Lee Daehwi of AB6IX and Hyunjae of The Boyz. She will try acting in a web drama, the third season of hit series “Best Mistake,” that starts airing later this month.



FT Island to come out with new music after 2 years





(Credit: FNC Entertainment)



FT Island uploaded the song list for its upcoming eighth EP on Tuesday.



It has been more than two years since its last album and in the new EP titled “Lock Up,” the trio will depict the complex feelings from facing a breakup. Title track “Unthinkable,” as hinted through a poster with a lock and a chain as well as a teaser trailer, sings how one cannot accept the broken heart and want to put away the memories with the loved one.



The EP will be fully unveiled on Friday.



As part of a promotion campaign, the band will host a contest in which any participants can sing “Unthinkable,” as well as songs available on a singing room application, until Jan. 7.



Brave Girls to host 1st concert next month





(Credit: Brave Entertainment)