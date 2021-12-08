‘The Hungry and the Hairy’ seeks to surprise with unexpected human connections

From left: Singer Rain, music director Lee Sang-soon and television celebrity Ro Hong-chul pose for photos after an online press conference Wednesday. (Netflix)



Top television director Kim Tae-ho said that the upcoming Netflix reality program “The Hungry and the Hairy” was never meant to be a Netflix show.



“When I finished producing the project group Ssak 3 on MBC’s variety program ‘Hang Out With Yoo,’ I received many calls from Hong-chul saying how hilarious Rain is and how they are spending time together riding motorcycles. I became curious about this odd couple and wanted to follow this duo with my camera,” Kim said in an online press conference Wednesday.



“I was thinking of a short digital content, like a YouTube video. But Netflix, all of sudden, offered a great chance to produce this item as a Netflix series. I am surprised that all this was created without any concrete plan,” Kim added.





From left: Directors Chang Woo-sung, Kim Tae-ho and Lee Joo-won pose for photos after an online press conference Wednesday. (Netflix)



The upcoming Netflix series features the two celebrities -- actor and singer Rain, or Jung Ji-hoon and television celebrity Ro Hong-chul -- exploring beautiful places and travel destinations on motorcycles. The Korean cities and the countryside are presented with original soundtracks made by singer-songwriter Lee Sang-soon.



“Because Rain and Ro are traveling the country on their motorcycles, I imagined the scenes being presented to the viewers with hard rock and heavy metal music. But, after watching the two slow riders, riding at 60 kilometers, I thought calm and rhythmical music will be more appropriate. And Lee Sang-soon was the first name to pop up in my mind,” co-director Chang Woo-sung said.



Chang never imagined his connection with Lee would end up making artists like rapper Wonstein, singer Yi Sung-yol and more to get involved in the project’s soundtrack. He remained mum on the other artists who participated in the project.





Rain (right) and Ro Hong-chul travel around the country on their motorcycles in “The Hungry and the Hairy” (Netflix)



“While many variety shows use music and songs that are appropriate for each scene, ‘The Hungry and the Hairy’ moved my heart by saying it wished to create its own original soundtrack. I thought this would be a meaningful experience for me as the music director,” Lee said.



When asked about his increased appearances in variety shows, Rain answered he simply started doing things only to entertain the fans.



“When I was releasing albums, going on a world tour, acting in many dramas and films, I think I was thinking of my own satisfaction. However, after participating in the project group Ssak 3, I wished to do things to bring a smile to my fans,” Rain said.



The stars visit various places of Korea in “The Hungry and the Hairy” (Netflix)