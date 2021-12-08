 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Lee welcomes opposition's proposal to allocate W100tr to virus-hit small businesses

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2021 - 15:44       Updated : Dec 8, 2021 - 15:44
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, visits a convenience store used for job training of disabled people in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, visits a convenience store used for job training of disabled people in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, on Wednesday welcomed the opposition campaign chief's proposal to spend 100 trillion won ($84.9 billion) to support small business owners and self-employed people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been the stingiest nation in the world when it comes to supporting small business owners, passing over duties to people that are supposed to be handled by the state," Lee said during his campaign event for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Seoul.

"We must expand our support to small business owners much more than now," he said.

Lee said he would welcome a proposal by Kim Chong-in, the campaign chief of the main opposition People Power Party's presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol, to spend 100 trillion won to compensate small merchants and the self-employed if Kim were really sincere about it.

Yoon earlier proposed spending 50 trillion won to compensate small business owners hit by the pandemic. However, Kim said in a recent interview with a local newspaper that 50 trillion won is not enough and that the government should be prepared to inject 100 trillion won even by selling state bonds if there is no money.

Regarding discussions over adopting a four-day workweek, Lee said the reduction of labor hours is a path that the country will take at some point in the future, though he admitted that the move could put pressure on SMEs in the short-term. 

"In the end, we need to move toward an advanced society of high wages and high consumption as the world economy grows and the quality of our lives improves," he said. "We cannot have these marginal firms rely on low wages and long labor hours till the end." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114