 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Lunch will be free for all Seoul kindergartners from March

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2021 - 15:40       Updated : Dec 8, 2021 - 15:40
This file photo taken last Thursday shows students receiving school lunch at an elementary school in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken last Thursday shows students receiving school lunch at an elementary school in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Free lunch will be served to all kindergartners in Seoul starting in March, completing the city's universal free meal program up to high school, officials said Wednesday.

Seoul's education office, city government and council of ward offices signed an agreement to provide funds for the program to all 790 public and private kindergartens, according to officials.

A total of 71,876 kindergartners were enrolled in Seoul as of April.

About 69.9 billion won ($59.4 million) will be necessary a year for the kindergarten free meal program. Of the total, the city's education office will shoulder 50 percent, the city government 30 percent and the ward offices 20 percent.

Since 2011, Seoul has expanded the free lunch program to all elementary, middle and high school students until this year. This year, 727.1 billion won was earmarked to give free lunch to a total of about 835,000 students.

"With the policy expanded to kindergartens, all children will now be served a nutritious and balanced meal without any discrimination," Cho Hee-yeon, the head of the Seoul education office, said, adding that the program will also help alleviate the financial burden of parents. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114