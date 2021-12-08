Justin Bieber to perform at Hybe’s joint year-end hybrid concert

Hybe, home to South Korean pop group BTS, is throwing a live concert featuring its artists to celebrate the end of the year with fans.
The concert, titled “2022 Weverse Con [New Era],” will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) located in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. The event will also be streamed live on Weverse, the fan community platform created by the entertainment firm.
Under the theme “New Era,” the 220-minute concert will highlight the performers‘ dedication to their fans. Each headliner is set to perform their own interpretation of the new era, the agency said. It will also conduct a countdown event to herald the New Year with attendees.
The lineup of the upcoming concert, now in its second year, includes singer-producer Bumzu, singer-songwriter Dvwn, boy bands Enhypen, Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together, singer Lee Hyun, girl group fromis_9 and pop superstar Justin Bieber.
The Canadian singer will showcase his performance via broadcast connection. His participation is Hybe’s effort to build the event as a “global year-end music festival,” an official at Hybe told The Korea Herald.
“After holding ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ last year, we decided to develop the concert into a global event, jointly hosted by Weverse. We’ll further expand the size of festival, featuring various globally popular artists, including artists on Weverse, as the headliners.”
Bieber is represented by the US music firm Ithaca Holdings, which Hybe acquired in April. At the time, Hybe America signed a deal for a 100 percent stake in Bieber’s management firm worth 1.07 trillion won ($910.3 million).
Hybe’s biggest act BTS will not participate in the concert as the members are on a long-term break, the agency said. It marks the group’s second extended break since its debut in 2013.
The boy group is scheduled to return to the stage in Seoul in March, following the succes of its sold-out concert series in Los Angeles in November and December.
More detailed information on “2022 Weverse Con” is available via Weverse Shop.
