 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

A 77-year-old rescued after being locked up in bathroom for 15 days

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 8, 2021 - 12:21       Updated : Dec 8, 2021 - 14:19
(gettyimages Bank)
(gettyimages Bank)

A 77-year-old man was rescued after being locked in a bathroom for 15 days at his home in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, local police said Wednesday.

He lives alone in an apartment unit there.

According to local media reports and the Iksan police, the man was found lying on the floor of the bathroom by a rescue team sent to check on him, following a police report field by an acquaintance that the man had been out of contact for nearly three weeks.

When found, the man could barely move or talk, but his vitals were stable, with no sign of major injuries.

He is now recovering at a nearby hospital and is expected to be discharged soon, the police said. He told the police that he couldn’t open the bathroom door and survived only on water for the past 15 days.

Local reports say the apartment complex’s management had received some noise complaints from his neighbors in the past days.

Police said the bathroom was heated throughout the entire time.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114