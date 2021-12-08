A 77-year-old rescued after being locked up in bathroom for 15 days

(gettyimages Bank)
A 77-year-old man was rescued after being locked in a bathroom for 15 days at his home in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, local police said Wednesday.
He lives alone in an apartment unit there.
According to local media reports and the Iksan police, the man was found lying on the floor of the bathroom by a rescue team sent to check on him, following a police report field by an acquaintance that the man had been out of contact for nearly three weeks.
When found, the man could barely move or talk, but his vitals were stable, with no sign of major injuries.
He is now recovering at a nearby hospital and is expected to be discharged soon, the police said. He told the police that he couldn’t open the bathroom door and survived only on water for the past 15 days.
Local reports say the apartment complex’s management had received some noise complaints from his neighbors in the past days.
Police said the bathroom was heated throughout the entire time.
By Korea Herald
)