Military reports 31 more COVID-19 cases

South Korean soldiers (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases, including 28 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,583.



Of the new cases, 26 people are from the Army, two from the Air Force, two from the Navy and one from a military unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.



Currently, 302 miliary personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 854 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)