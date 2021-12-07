Unionized Chanel cosmetics workers threaten strike

Cosmetic store workers of Chanel Korea said Tuesday they will walk off from their jobs for an indefinite period from Dec. 17 if the French luxury brand fails to pay overdue wages and make efforts to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
Union members representing 390 store workers at 85 cosmetics boutiques of Chanel held a press conference Tuesday in front of the firm’s office in Jung-gu, central Seoul.
The members are part of the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions, a major umbrella labor group in South Korea.
“Our demands are clear. Chanel Korea shall pay holiday allowances, which have been overdue for the past two years, to shop workers. It should guarantee paid holidays, share operating profits with its workers and facilitate a working environment safe from sexual harassment,” said Kim So-hyeon, head of the labor union representing workers at Chanel cosmetics stores, at the event.
The union argued Chanel Korea had not been paying its store staff for working on holidays. It also urged the company to raise their wages and make efforts to root out sexual harassment in the workplace.
In regards to overdue payment, unionized workers said they are mulling to submit a complaint to the Korea National Contact Point, an organization that promotes multinational companies to follow a set of exemplary norms -- such as protecting the rights of laborers and ensuring transparency -- set by member countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development.
The set of norms, called the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, are nonbinding and voluntary. The Korea NCP offers assistance to help resolve disputes between concerned parties.
Unionized workers also urged the company to amp up efforts to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
Last year, Chanel Korea came under fire for attempting to cover up allegations that a 40-something executive at the company sexually harassed female workers over the past 10 years.
While the luxury fashion house said it was “thoroughly investigating the case,” union members argued the company had not come up with proper measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.
Following the announcement, union members began to take turns to stage a one-person protest in front of the firm on Tuesday. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, the union will stage a walkout next week.
