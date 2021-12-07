[Today’s K-pop] Onewe drops 2nd demo album

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Boy band Onewe put out its second demo album “Studio We: Recording #2” on Tuesday.



“It feels more special because we can show the whole process of making music,” said Kanghyun through agency RBW Entertainment. Although all fans know the songs, it would let them feel the sensation of listening to them for the first time all over again, he added.



The bandmates wrote all songs themselves thus contain the hearts of them all the more, underlined Yonghoon. And having some tracks in different versions give listeners a chance to imagine them working on music more vividly.



Out of 12 tracks, Yonghoon and CyA recommended “In Course” which fully demonstrates the bandmates’ skill in playing musical instruments. The main riff is based on one Kanghyun came across while playing guitar at a rehearsal for a stage, he confided.



The band will deepen its originality in its forthcoming EP, due January.

“In the second EP, we’ll be able to show our new sides,” said Dongmyeong.



Winner’s Mino sets eye on infinity and beyond





(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Mino of Winner discussed his third solo studio album “To Infinity” in an online showcase Tuesday.



He was inspired by Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story,” how a normal being dreams of infinity. Likewise, the LP projects the possibility of infinite growth reaching across genres.



But at the same time, the whole album embodies his taste -- hip-hop, sexiness and experimental sounds. To visualize the idea, he came up with a character called Digital Gun Man, “simple and dowdy but a name with an impact, my interpretation of a cowboy.”



He put his name on credits for all songs that range from an upbeat title track “Tang!” to a melodic “Losing U.” There were times when he wished he had a double, he admitted, but “I couldn’t take a break when I thought of my fans. They are always waiting and I want to show whatever I can.”



TVXQ!'s Changmin to release Japanese EP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Changmin of TVXQ! Will unveil EP named “Human” in Japan on Wednesday, announced label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



The musician co-wrote the lyrics for the same-titled focus track and reminds us that it is love that we need now to make it through pains and loneliness -- in Japanese, English and Korean.



His first solo EP “Chocolate” topped Oricon’s international albums chart for two weeks when it came out in April 2020. It also landed atop major albums charts in Korea and iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions. Title track “Chocolate” was No. 1 on Apple Music’s music video ranking in Japan.



The new EP will include Japanese version of “Chocolate” and English version of “Gold Dust,” one of the six tracks from his Japanese solo album.

Changmin is currently appearing in a variety program “Bistro Shigor” and hosting a show on Naver’s Now.



BTS members open personal Instagram accounts





(Credit: Big Hit Music)