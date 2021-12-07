Mercedes-Benz dealer holds service skills contest

Winners of the 2021 Han Sung Skill Contest pose for a group photo at the Korea Polytechnic University on Nov. 20. (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor, the official dealership of Mercedes-Benz Korea, last month held a biennial automotive service skills contest in a bid to foster technical specialists.
Of some 760 applicants, 56 finalists who passed the preliminary round of the seventh Han Sung Skill Contest took the test based on standards proposed by the German carmaker.
The top three scorers in seven fields, including system, body, paint and components, were awarded on Nov. 20 at the Seoul campus of the Korea Polytechnic University.
First-place winners are given a chance to visit the Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany, and the service center that produced the most winners received prize money, Han Sung Motor said.
This year, a separate contest for rookie employees who have worked for less than two years was also held to discover new talents.
Ulf Auspring, CEO of Han Sung Motor, said the contest has improved over the years since it began in 2013, and is therefore expected to help Han Sung Motor provide the best customer service.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)