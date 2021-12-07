Rain among star-studded lineup of presenters at Mnet Asian Music Awards

The star-studded presenter lineup of musicians, actors, dancers and comedians for the upcoming “2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards was unveiled Tuesday.
Singer-actors Rain, Uhm Jung-hwa, Choi Soo-young, Super Junior’s Choi Si-won and singer Tiffany Young were confirmed as presenters. Lachica’s Gabee and Prowdmon’s Monika, who appeared on the hit TV program “Street Woman Fighter,” will also appear as presenters.
Comedian and rapper Haha, actors Song Joong-ki, Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Jung-suk, Heo Sung-tae, Kwon Yul, Kim Young-dae, Nam Yoon-soo, Kim Seo-hyung, Kim Hye-yoon and Jo Bo-ah will present the awards to the artists at MAMA as well.
This year’s MAMA will feature a diverse range of artists, including aespa, Ateez, Brave Girls, Enhypen, INI, Itzy, Jannabi, JO1, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, Stray Kids, TXT, Wanna One, pop singer Ed Sheeran and the “Street Woman Fighter” dance crews. Singer Lee Hyo-ri will host the event.
The ceremony will be streamed online through various online channels, including YouTube and Tving, with the red carpet event kicking off at 4 p.m. and the main ceremony at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)