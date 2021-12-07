 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Rain among star-studded lineup of presenters at Mnet Asian Music Awards

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 7, 2021 - 15:36       Updated : Dec 7, 2021 - 15:36
Presenters for 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (CJ ENM)
Presenters for 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (CJ ENM)
The star-studded presenter lineup of musicians, actors, dancers and comedians for the upcoming “2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards was unveiled Tuesday.

Singer-actors Rain, Uhm Jung-hwa, Choi Soo-young, Super Junior’s Choi Si-won and singer Tiffany Young were confirmed as presenters. Lachica’s Gabee and Prowdmon’s Monika, who appeared on the hit TV program “Street Woman Fighter,” will also appear as presenters.

Comedian and rapper Haha, actors Song Joong-ki, Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Jung-suk, Heo Sung-tae, Kwon Yul, Kim Young-dae, Nam Yoon-soo, Kim Seo-hyung, Kim Hye-yoon and Jo Bo-ah will present the awards to the artists at MAMA as well.

This year’s MAMA will feature a diverse range of artists, including aespa, Ateez, Brave Girls, Enhypen, INI, Itzy, Jannabi, JO1, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, Stray Kids, TXT, Wanna One, pop singer Ed Sheeran and the “Street Woman Fighter” dance crews. Singer Lee Hyo-ri will host the event.

The ceremony will be streamed online through various online channels, including YouTube and Tving, with the red carpet event kicking off at 4 p.m. and the main ceremony at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114