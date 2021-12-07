Online immersive K-pop performance venue opens in Seoul

K-pop act Monsta X performs at “On the K: The First Stage” in October. (KOCCA)

A music studio tailored for online immersive performances opened in Seoul on Tuesday, aimed at reviving the pandemic-hit music industry and supporting digital content productions by local small and medium-sized agencies and musicians.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Creative Content Agency launched KOCCA Music Studio after remodeling the Olympic Park K-Art hall, located in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The new venue is tailored for online K-pop concerts, video productions and even virtual fan meetings.



“KOCCA Music Studio will support productions of new online performance contents that can contribute to the further spread of Hallyu and actively support the K-pop music industry,” Jo Hyun-rae, president and CEO of Korea Creative Content Agency, said during a press conference at the venue.



“Turning the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, we are expecting KOCCA Music Studio to set a precedent for the industry, which successfully transformed in-person concert venues to online,“ said Cho Hyun-jae, chairman of Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, during his congratulatory remark. “We will cooperate with the Korea Sports Industry Corporation to share our expertise in performance facility management to support the venue to become a source for promoting hallyu,” Cho said.





Interior of KOCCA Music Studio located in Songpa-gu, Seoul (KOCCA)