LG CNS launches service for corporate migration to metaverse

In a photo unveiled Tuesday, LG CNS Senior Vice President Choi Moon-keun (left) is seen posing for a photo with oVice Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jung Sae-hyung during a virtual ceremony to celebrate a partnership in November. (LG CNS)
South Korean information technology service firm LG CNS said Tuesday that it had launched a virtual office service by teaming up with Japanese firm oVice, a move to capitalize on metaverse technology to address demand for pandemic-friendly remote work environments.
LG CNS will play a role in migrating corporate clients’ work environment online, allowing the clients’ employees to do everyday tasks such as exchanging emails and receiving notifications or checking schedules. Employees will communicate with one another via their avatars, so they can chat or hold virtual meetings. Through the migration, the employees’ task management will be optimized for oVice metaverse platform, according to the company.
The latest move is a testament that the virtual space is not designed for a one-off event, but instead for a sustainable future for professionals looking for “solutions to address pain points” stemming from restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, LG CNS said in a statement.
“We are seeing a growing demand for metaverse-powered work space as the line between real and virtual world is increasingly blurring with the advent of the ‘multimix’ era,” said Choi Moon-keun, the senior vice president of LG CNS who heads digital transformation unit.
Meanwhile, oVice is now serving some 2,200 Japanese clients for virtual space solutions. LG CNS said it has recently created a virtual work space on oVice.
LG CNS has spearheaded Korea’s fourth-largest chaebol LG Group’s metaverse activities. In August, LG CNS rolled out a showroom that adopted a concept of metaverse, in which a visitor can create an avatar and roam around the virtual space, in hopes that metaverse will become a backbone of its digital transformation for clients.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)