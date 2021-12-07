 Back To Top
National

Activists, police clash over military radar installation in Busan

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2021 - 11:13       Updated : Dec 7, 2021 - 11:13

A flyer is held up by an activist protesting the installation of a Green Pine land-based radar on Mt. Jang in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, during a standoff with police on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A flyer is held up by an activist protesting the installation of a Green Pine land-based radar on Mt. Jang in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, during a standoff with police on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The Air Force launched a surprise operation to install an anti-missile radar on a mountain in the southeastern city of Busan, sparking angry protests from residents concerned about potential health hazards from the radar's electromagnetic waves.

Police were trying to disperse a group of protesters on Mt. Jang in the city, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where the Air Force began installing a Green Pine land-based radar at around 6 a.m. Minor clashes broke out during the standoff.

The Air Force did not notify local authorities of the operation in advance in an apparent attempt to avoid obstruction from local resident and activists, who have raised concerns over potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic waves from the radar.

The Air Force has insisted that electromagnetic waves from the radar, used to detect and trace ballistic missiles, were unharmful and that the equipment was essential in responding to missile threats. (Yonhap)

