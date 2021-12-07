Korea, Australia celebrate 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations

From left: Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman Chris Raciti. Australian Ambassador to Korea Catherine Raper, Posco Vice-President Lee Jae-wan, and Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Executive Director Rowan Petz at a reception marking 60th anniversary of Australia-Korea diplomatic relations on Dec. 2.
The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted a reception Thursday marking the 60th anniversary of Australia-Korea diplomatic relations.
The reception was attended by Australian Ambassador Catherine Raper, Posco Vice-President Lee Jae-wan, and KOTRA foreign investment ombudsman Kim Sung-jin.
Raper said that public and private engagements between Australia and Korea throughout the anniversary year had highlighted a long history of close cooperation and friendship. They had also showcased the huge potential for the two countries to work closely in responding to shared challenges and opportunities in the region, she added.
“In recognition of this potential, Prime Minister Morrison and President Moon have agreed to upgrade our bilateral relationship to what we call a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Raper said of the future trajectory of Australia-Korea ties.
Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman Chris Raciti acknowledged the strength and diversity of the Australia-Korea relationship, underpinned by commercial links and government cooperation.
“While 2021 has proven to be a challenging year for offline engagements, it is clear that it did not halt the dynamic exchanges between Australia and Korea, with the chamber hosting over 50 events and seeing a steady growth of membership and market-entry related inquiries,” Raciti said emphasizing the resilience of bilateral ties even amidst a global pandemic.
