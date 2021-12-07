S. Koreans' spending on Disney+ hits over W17b in Nov.: data

This image from Walt Disney Company Korea shows the logo of Disney+, a content streaming service from Walt Disney Co. (Walt Disney Company Korea)

South Koreans are estimated to have spent more than 17 billion won ($14.5 million) in purchasing contents by Disney+ less than a month since its launch here, data showed Tuesday.



Payments to Disney+ in the country were estimated at 17.2 billion won for November, according to industry tracker WiseApp, which analyzed credit and debit card data of those aged 20 or over.



WiseApp added that the data excludes other payment methods, such as those through telecom operators.



Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co., landed in South Korea on Nov. 12 with original content hits, like "Loki" and "The Mandalorian," heating up competition in the local video streaming market.



The number of people making payments to the video streaming service reached 310,000 by the end of November, with those in their 30s accounting for the largest share of paid users at 41 percent.



According to recent data from market tracker Nielsen KoreanClick, the number of weekly users on Disney+ reached 1.01 million from Nov. 15 to 21, becoming the fifth most used over-the-top (OTT) media service in the country.



South Koreans also spent a record high of 76.8 billion won on Netflix last month, with the number of customers making payments reaching 5.07 million. (Yonhap)