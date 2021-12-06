[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen to release new album in January: report

(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen is putting out a new album next month, according to a local media report Monday.



It has been only three months since it released their first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma” which sold over 1 million copies and ranked No. 11 on Billboard 200 -- a feat for a rookie band that debuted in November 2020. The LP also topped a number of Japan’s Oricon charts.



The band debuted on Billboard 200 with its second EP “Border: Carnival” that hit the chart at No. 18 in April.



The septet won the global rising artist award at Melon Music Award 2021 on Saturday and picked up two trophies at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards earlier last week. It recently celebrated the first anniversary of their debut with a series of events including a two-day in-person fan meet session that was livestreamed as well.



Enhypen will perform at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards this Saturday.



Boy band Xdinary Heroes debuts





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Boy band Xdinary Heroes held an online showcase on Monday to announce its debut.



“I am so happy and excited to make the debut I’ve been dreaming about … “even more so because I can do this with my precious bandmates,” said leader Gunil.



“It is our goal to show many colors of Xdinary Heroes that haven’t existed in the world,” declared Jungsu. All six members are capable of writing their own songs and the musical capabilities are the band’s strength, he added.



The name of the band, shortened from “extraordinary heroes,” signifies that anyone can be a hero. Under the catchphrase “We are all heroes,” the six-piece act will seek to tell the stories and dreams of ordinary people.



The band also hopes to differentiate itself from idol groups with strong performances.



“In terms of musical instruments, our team is a full band and we’d like to utilize it,” emphasized Gunil.



Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to drop solo music





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Moonbyul of Mamamoo will come back as a solo musician with an EP next month, announced agency RBW Entertainment on Monday.



It has been almost two years since her previous solo album, “Dark Side of the Moon,” and she will express unique charms and sensibilities that have not been shown yet, the company said.



The news was accompanied with a poster that showed the singer gazing at the camera with half of her face veiled, highlighting her feminine side. The previous second solo EP mostly was made up of powerful performances, featuring uniforms and suits, and was among the top five on iTunes’ top albums chart in 10 regions.



She is hosting a livestream show on Naver’s NOW platform and also recently joined a soccer variety show.



Meanwhile, a documentary film that chronicles the seven-year career of the female quartet started showing at cinemas on Dec. 3.



Big Bang’s Taeyang welcomes 1st child





(Credit: YG Entertainment)