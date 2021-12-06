Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra unveils programs for upcoming season

The Seoul Philharmomic Orchestra's poster for the first season of 2022. (SPO)





The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has unveiled its schedule for the first half of 2022, with 15 concerts planned.



SPO music director Osmo Vanska kicks off the season by taking the baton for Mozart‘s Requiem on Jan. 29 and 30.



The music director, who has been leading the SPO since January 2020, will team up with violist Richard Yongjae O‘Neill on May 19 and 20.



In March and April, Vanska will collaborate with Augustin Hadelich, an Italian German American Grammy-winning classical violinist, for four performances. Hadelich has been selected as SPO‘s 2022 artist-in-focus, along with Hakan Hardenberger, a Swedish trumpet player. Hardenberger was originally a 2020 artist-in-focus, but his activity as artist-in-focus was practically barred due to the pandemic.



The SPO will feature four chamber music series from February to June at the Sejong Chamber, two of which will feature Hardenberger and Hadelich.



Hardenberger, in a special performance in March, will play Honegger, Symphony No. 2 in D for strings and trumpet and Jolivet Concertino for trumpet, string orchestra and piano, among others.



In the last month of the season, Swiss conductor Thierry Fischer will lead four concerts -- two under the title “Thierry Fischer’s Ravel, Daphnis et Chloe” and two called “Saint-Saens, Symphony No. 2.” Fischer has been the principal guest conductor of the SPO since 2017.



The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has divided next year into two seasons due to ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty and possible disruptions.



Tickets for the performances are set to open Tuesday starting with package deals, for which up to a 30 percent discount is offered.



(gypark@heraldcorp.com)