MMCA, Incheon International Airport Corp. present artworks at airport

“Grandmother Tower #02” by Kang Seo-kyeong is on display at “Warming-up,” an art exhibition at Incheon Airport running through Jan. 5. (MMCA)



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and Incheon International Airport Corp. jointly opened the exhibition “Warming-up” at the country’s main gateway, allowing travelers to appreciate works of art during their layover at the airport.



The art is part of the collection of the Government Art Bank, which is run by the museum. Some eight works by Korean contemporary artists are shown on the fourth floor of Incheon Airport Terminal 1, where a variety of amenities are offered to travelers.



“The exhibition aims to offer an opportunity to travelers who come to the airport from home and abroad to appreciate Korea’s contemporary art. We wish for such an exhibition to contribute to spreading Hallyu,” said Youn Bum-mo, director of MMCA.



“Warming-up” kicked off Friday and is divided into three sections: Cozy zone, Nap zone and Refresh zone. The works of art will be on display through Jan. 5.



The artworks encompass paintings, sculptures and photographs that include “Grandmother Tower #02” by Kang Seo-kyeong, “Seoul. Dec 14. 2007” by Hong Soun, “Gemstone Isle #40” by H Ji-hoon and “Un Passage N207022” by Ha Tae-im.



The Government Art Bank was established in October 2012 as a subsidiary of the MMCA to manage the artwork acquired by government entities. The art bank annually acquires art and exhibits it at public institutions and overseas cultural centers to raise awareness of Korean contemporary art. The art bank holds some 2,500 works of art and acquires art through open contests or via proposals by different organizations.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

