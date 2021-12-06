‘Sing Again 2’ to feature more talented unknown singers

JTBC’s hit music competition “Sing Again” is returning with a second season, featuring a lineup of heavy hitters who hope to become famous after having been largely forgotten.
Just like before, the second season of “Sing Again” aims to give a second chance to singers who never quite rose to the top ranks of the entertainment scene, despite their superb singing and performing skills. This season, viewers will see 73 singers audition on the program.
The program’s first season, which ended in February, drew much attention. Each contestant had already released at least one album before appearing on the show, unlike other local competitions that aim to find purely new singers.
“As opposed to other audition programs, contestants’ integrity and sincerity (toward music and performing) make ‘Sing Again’ more special,” Chae Sung-wuk, a producer of the program, said during an online conference Monday.
“We conducted several interviews with the contestants and what rang in my heart was the word ‘last’ that contestants said. The sincerity of their last chance and last challenge must have spoken to the viewers’ hearts.” Chae added that the judges’ straightforward yet warm advice based on their diverse experiences and professionalism contributed to the uniqueness of the program.
The show will take on the same format as the previous season, with singer and actor Lee Seung-gi returning as host again. While seven artists -- singer-songwriter You Hee-yeol, singer-songwriter Lee Sun-hee, composer Kim Ee-na, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Davichi’s Lee Hae-ri, K-pop singer Sunmi, K-pop group Winner’s Song Min-ho -- are set to return on the panel, rock musician Yoon Do-hyun will make his judging debut on the show, nearly 27 years after his debut as a musician.
Yoon, who initially refused the offer to join the show as a judge, changed his mind because of You’s persistent persuasion. The rock musician, himself previously a little-known singer for years, felt unsure about advising the participants. “You Hee-yeol strongly suggested taking the role. ‘It is now time for you to share your experience with others. Your parents would love to see that as well,” he said.
The first season’s top three finalists -- Lee Seung-yoon, Jeong Hong-il and Lee Mu-jin -- are already well on their way to stardom. And the second season is anticipated to bring numerous talented singers to the fore.
“I bet there are many outstanding singers out there that we do not know of. ‘Sing Again’ is a journey for artists like them to let viewers know their names and find their identities. We hope many viewers take part in the journey,” the program’s producer said.
“Sing Again” is set to return with the first episode of the new season at 9 p.m. on Monday.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
