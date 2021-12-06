 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

‘Sing Again 2’ to feature more talented unknown singers

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 6, 2021 - 17:49       Updated : Dec 6, 2021 - 18:26
Lee Seung-gi (left) and the judges of the second season of JTBC’s “Sing Again” pose for photos before an online press conference Monday. (JTBC)
Lee Seung-gi (left) and the judges of the second season of JTBC’s “Sing Again” pose for photos before an online press conference Monday. (JTBC)
JTBC’s hit music competition “Sing Again” is returning with a second season, featuring a lineup of heavy hitters who hope to become famous after having been largely forgotten.

Just like before, the second season of “Sing Again” aims to give a second chance to singers who never quite rose to the top ranks of the entertainment scene, despite their superb singing and performing skills. This season, viewers will see 73 singers audition on the program.

The program’s first season, which ended in February, drew much attention. Each contestant had already released at least one album before appearing on the show, unlike other local competitions that aim to find purely new singers.

“As opposed to other audition programs, contestants’ integrity and sincerity (toward music and performing) make ‘Sing Again’ more special,” Chae Sung-wuk, a producer of the program, said during an online conference Monday.

“We conducted several interviews with the contestants and what rang in my heart was the word ‘last’ that contestants said. The sincerity of their last chance and last challenge must have spoken to the viewers’ hearts.” Chae added that the judges’ straightforward yet warm advice based on their diverse experiences and professionalism contributed to the uniqueness of the program.

The show will take on the same format as the previous season, with singer and actor Lee Seung-gi returning as host again. While seven artists -- singer-songwriter You Hee-yeol, singer-songwriter Lee Sun-hee, composer Kim Ee-na, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Davichi’s Lee Hae-ri, K-pop singer Sunmi, K-pop group Winner’s Song Min-ho -- are set to return on the panel, rock musician Yoon Do-hyun will make his judging debut on the show, nearly 27 years after his debut as a musician.

Yoon, who initially refused the offer to join the show as a judge, changed his mind because of You’s persistent persuasion. The rock musician, himself previously a little-known singer for years, felt unsure about advising the participants. “You Hee-yeol strongly suggested taking the role. ‘It is now time for you to share your experience with others. Your parents would love to see that as well,” he said.

The first season’s top three finalists -- Lee Seung-yoon, Jeong Hong-il and Lee Mu-jin -- are already well on their way to stardom. And the second season is anticipated to bring numerous talented singers to the fore.

“I bet there are many outstanding singers out there that we do not know of. ‘Sing Again’ is a journey for artists like them to let viewers know their names and find their identities. We hope many viewers take part in the journey,” the program’s producer said.

“Sing Again” is set to return with the first episode of the new season at 9 p.m. on Monday.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114