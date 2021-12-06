Why hydrogen stations in Korea have only 1 charger

A Nexo hydrogen SUV is refilled at a hydrogen charging station in Ulsan on Friday. (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)





ULSAN -- Through a 1.8-kilometer underground pipeline, hydrogen compressed by pressure 20 times greater than normal atmosphere flows to a remote hydrogen filling station in Ulsan, a port city located on the southeast coast of the Korean Peninsula.



Completed in December last year, the facility is the pride of Ulsan, as it stands as South Korea’s first hydrogen fueling station directly connected to an underground pipeline, bringing waste hydrogen from nearby petrochemical facilities and pumping it to 50-60 hydrogen vehicles per day.



But something was off about the place. Despite the vast size of the facility, there was only one charger in the center, which was odd, considering multiple dispensers are installed at gas stations, and would obviously be less efficient in terms of time and cost.



The facility ended up with just one charger because of regulatory hurdles and limitation of state funds, said Ulsan officials who accompanied reporters at a press tour arranged by the Korea Energy Information Culture Agency on Friday.



“The Environment Ministry practically allows just one charger per station so that it can increase the number of stations,” In Jeong-seuk, an official at the energy industry division of Ulsan, told dozens of reporters.



According to In, it costs around 3 billion won ($2.5 million) to build a hydrogen fueling station with one charger. The environment ministry covers half the costs by offering subsidies of up to 1.5 billion won.



The catch is, whether it’s one, two or three chargers, subsidies stay the same -- a maximum of 1.5 billion won. Other supporting equipment such as a compressor are too expensive to buy without the help of state subsidies, so only one charger ends up being installed.





A compressor at a hydrogen charging station in Ulsan (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)