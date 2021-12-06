Yoon's top election pledge will be helping economically vulnerable people hit by pandemic: official

This photo provided by People Power Party (PPP) shows Kim Chong-in (L), a veteran politican who accepted to lead the PPP's presidential election campaign committee, and Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the PPP, heading to a meeting room at the party's headquaters in Seoul on Sunday. (PPP)

Helping economically vulnerable people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will be the top election pledge of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP)'s presidential candidate, Yoon Seok-youl, the party's campaign chief said Monday.



Kim Chong-in, a veteran politician who recently accepted an offer to head Yoon's campaign, said the PPP nominee will focus on providing solutions for economically disadvantaged people amid growing economic inequality prompted by the pandemic.



"How to revive people who are economically devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years should be the No. 1 election pledge," Kim said on local radio station CBS.



"Polarization has deepened and if we do nothing about it, we may see a situation that cannot be socially accepted."



Yoon had earlier proposed spending 50 trillion won ($42.2 billion) to help the self-employed and small business owners hit by the COVID-19 crisis.



Regarding the operation of the PPP's presidential election committee, which will officially kick off later Monday, Kim said there will be no internal disputes.



Kim, known as a "kingmaker" for helping major parties win key elections, previously hinted that he may not join Yoon's campaign following speculation that he was reportedly discontented with Yoon's choice of Kim Byong-joon, former PPP interim leader, as a deputy campaign chief.



"There will be no feud," he said. "This is because my work is based on the most urgent task the country faces, not something that is off from reality." (Yonhap)