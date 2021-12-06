 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon's top election pledge will be helping economically vulnerable people hit by pandemic: official

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 6, 2021 - 11:11       Updated : Dec 6, 2021 - 11:11
This photo provided by People Power Party (PPP) shows Kim Chong-in (L), a veteran politican who accepted to lead the PPP's presidential election campaign committee, and Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the PPP, heading to a meeting room at the party's headquaters in Seoul on Sunday. (PPP)
This photo provided by People Power Party (PPP) shows Kim Chong-in (L), a veteran politican who accepted to lead the PPP's presidential election campaign committee, and Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the PPP, heading to a meeting room at the party's headquaters in Seoul on Sunday. (PPP)
Helping economically vulnerable people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will be the top election pledge of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP)'s presidential candidate, Yoon Seok-youl, the party's campaign chief said Monday.

Kim Chong-in, a veteran politician who recently accepted an offer to head Yoon's campaign, said the PPP nominee will focus on providing solutions for economically disadvantaged people amid growing economic inequality prompted by the pandemic.

"How to revive people who are economically devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years should be the No. 1 election pledge," Kim said on local radio station CBS.

"Polarization has deepened and if we do nothing about it, we may see a situation that cannot be socially accepted."

Yoon had earlier proposed spending 50 trillion won ($42.2 billion) to help the self-employed and small business owners hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Regarding the operation of the PPP's presidential election committee, which will officially kick off later Monday, Kim said there will be no internal disputes.

Kim, known as a "kingmaker" for helping major parties win key elections, previously hinted that he may not join Yoon's campaign following speculation that he was reportedly discontented with Yoon's choice of Kim Byong-joon, former PPP interim leader, as a deputy campaign chief.

"There will be no feud," he said. "This is because my work is based on the most urgent task the country faces, not something that is off from reality." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114