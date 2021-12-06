 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Growth of insurance firms' lending slows in Q3

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 6, 2021 - 09:25       Updated : Dec 6, 2021 - 09:25

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean insurance companies saw their lending grow at a slower pace in the third quarter from three months earlier due to tougher rules on household loans, data showed Monday.

Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 262.4 trillion won ($222 billion) as of the end of September, up 2.1 trillion won from the prior quarter, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Yet the figure was down from the on-quarter increase of 5.2 trillion won in the previous quarter. From a year ago, it was up 2.8 trillion won.

The slowdown came amid stricter rules for loans to households, which are aimed at curbing the country's growing household debt.

Household lending expanded by 1.1 trillion won to 127.7 trillion won as of end-September, mostly from loans collateralized by insurance premiums.

Their corporate loans stood at 134.5 trillion won, up 1.1 trillion won from three months earlier.

The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or interest unpaid for at least a month, came to 0.14 percent, down 0.03 percentage point from the second quarter.

The figure for household loans remained unchanged at 0.29 percent, while that for corporate lending declined 0.03 percentage point to 0.07 percent point.

The ratio of insurers' nonperforming loans amounted to 0.12 percent as of end-September, down 0.12 percentage point from three months earlier.

The FSS said it will keep close tabs on insurers' lending and make efforts to get them to put up sufficient loan-loss reserves amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114