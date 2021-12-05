US ambassador to UN to join peacekeeping conference virtually

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (US Senate website)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will attend a virtual conference on UN peacekeeping hosted by the Seoul government next week, according to her office.



Thomas-Greenfield will lead the US delegation to the virtual 2021 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial hosted by Seoul on Dec. 7 and 8 to reaffirm US commitment to improving peacekeeping operations, the US Mission to the UN said Friday (local time).



"UN peacekeeping missions are one of the most effective tools the global community has to respond to violence and conflict,"



Thomas-Greenfield said in a release. "That's why the United States is the largest funder of UN peacekeeping in the world, and that's why I am looking forward to this year's UN Peacekeeping Ministerial."



The senior US diplomat initially considered in-person participation at the conference but changed plans as Seoul turned the in-person conference into a virtual event due to the omicron variant, according to informed sources. The sessions will be livestreamed on YouTube and UN Web TV.



Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook will co-chair the event, with the UN peacekeeping chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and two other senior UN officials present in person. (Yonhap)