Gina Alice Redlinger releases debut album

Gina Alice Redlinger’s marriage to superstar pianist Lang Lang has perhaps dominated the headlines more than her professional career as a pianist, though this may be set to change.
On Thursday, the 27-year-old Korean German musician, who has trained as a pianist for 23 years, released her debut album, “Wonderworld,” produced by Universal Music.
Featuring 30 pieces that cover a variety of genres, including classical, modern, traditional and even Korean children songs, the broad scope of this track list comes together with their slow, soothing, peaceful tones.
The core theme is closely linked to Redlinger’s personal life. She discovered the power of lullabies after becoming a mother earlier this year.
“I discovered the importance of lullabies after I became a mom. I picked many warm and soothing lullaby-like pieces for my album, thinking that they are necessary not only for children but also for adults,” she said. “Modern people are so busy every day and I hope you can find your own ‘Wonderworld’ and gain comfort through this album,” she added.
Born in Germany in 1994, Redlinger first begun playing piano at the age of 4, before studying the instrument at Hamburg University of Music and performing regularly in her hometown.
The pianist then tied the knot in 2019 with legendary pianist Lang Lang, with whom she had a son in January.
Although the couple now live together in China, where Redlinger has forged her professional career, the musician is eager to return to her South Korean roots. She revealed that she and her husband are planning a shared concert in February in South Korea.
“Although I have never had a chance to actually live in South Korea, my family and I visited the country every year during my youth. South Korea remains dear to my heart, which is why I plan to do a recital there next year, together with Lang Lang,” she said.
The importance of South Korea to Redlinger can be seen within the album’s track list. Of the 30 pieces, two are traditional Korean nursery rhymes -- ‘Dear Mother and Dear Sister’ and ‘Half Moon’ -- both of which her mom sang to her as a child.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)