Minor quake hits off Baengnyeong Island, no damage reported

View of the rock formations on Baengnyeong Island (Julie Jackson/The Korea Herald)



A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday in waters 16 kilometers northwest of Baengnyeong Island near the inter-Korean western border.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to properties, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



The epicenter was located at a latitude of 38.02 degrees north and a longitude of 124.52 degrees east, while its depth was an estimated 20 km. (Yonhap)