Seoul stocks likely to face volatility next week on omicron scare

Analysts said volatility in the stock market may increase next week, citing uncertainties from the renewed fear of COVID-19.
Investors are keeping close tabs on the fatality rate and resistance to the existing COVID-19 vaccine.
"The global stock markets are expected to remain sensitive to the daily news about the omicron wave," said NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan.
The emergence of the potentially more transmissible variant is a setback to South Korea's efforts to return to normalcy with a gradual easing of virus restrictions under the "living with COVID-19" scheme that began last month.
On Friday, the government decided to limit private gatherings to six people in the capital area and eight in other regions for four weeks, starting next week.
"Investors seem worried that the global economies' toughened lockdown measures can affect production," Kim added. (Yonhap)