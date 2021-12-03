Moon encourages charities, promotes year-end donations

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, put an unspecified amount of a donation into a collection box of the Red Cross Korea during a donation campaign event at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Friday invited officials from 14 major charities to the presidential office, joining them in promoting year-end donations.Moon and Kim delivered charitable donations to them and complimented their hard work in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential office said in a statement.During the meeting, Moon asked for more people to participate in the culture of donating and sharing.Moon also asked people to pay more attention to their vulnerable neighbors by putting donating and sharing into action, according to the statement. (Yonhap)